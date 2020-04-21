The 2020 Regina Folk Festival Is Cancelled

It’s a beautiful day outside! It would be perfect for a picnic, but instead of a basket of delicious sandwiches Covid-19 has packed another of its turd burritos for us.

Like it says in the headline, the Regina Folk Fest is the latest casualty of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Regina Folk Festival released an artfully composed statement earlier today explaining the decision:

This kind of feels like a big storm, eh? Like, we can’t leave our houses and if we do, we have to get really bundled up for it. Then, when we get home, we have to change clothes. But, RFF Folks know how to deal with storms (2014, we will remember you always). We know that we’re going to get through it and that even if we have to call the show for lightning, we will come back together when it’s safe to do so.

That’s all to say that, unfortunately, we are canceling the 2020 Regina Folk Festival.

COVID-19 has really felt like a force of nature. We’ve prepared for it, we’re in the thick of it now, and ultimately, we will support each other when it’s over (even if there is some cleaning up to do).

It’s the right call, even though it sucks donkey butt. Oh well. What can you do?

(Here’s one suggestion.)

