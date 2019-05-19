Sunday Matinee: So Dark The Night

Detective Henri Cassin (Steven Geray) takes a much needed vacation. The inn that he stays in is owned by Pierre Michaud (Eugene Borden) whose daughter, Nanette (Micheline Cheirel) Henri falls in love with.



Nanette has a jealous and violent old boyfriend named Leon (Paul Marion). Henri proposes to Nanette. Soon after she’s found dead. Leon is the suspect until he turns up dead too.

Henri tries to find out who the killer is as more people start dying. What he finds out shocks him.

This is an awesome little noir with one heck of a twist! Director Joseph H. Lewis is excellent at making these gritty crime noirs and like The Big Combo and My Name is Julia Ross this another cool movie.