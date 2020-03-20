Sad Irony: COVID-19 And The Environment

With our March 26 print publication, like pretty much everything else around the world, suspended, we’re making an effort to revive our blog.

We can’t match the capacity of the CBC to cover the local, national and international impacts of the COVID-19 situation, but one side consequence that I would like to highlight is the sharp reduction that’s occurred in greenhouse gas emissions and other forms of pollution in countries that have experienced significant outbreaks.

China, obviously, heads the list, with NASA reporting that satellite data shows the lockdown there has “slashed” air pollution due to drops in transportation, industrial production, power generation from coal and oil and more — resulting in much clearer skies.

Italy, another hard-hit country, has experienced a significant decline in emission levels, too. While some tales of wildlife entering quarantined cities around the world are overblown, due to a lack of gondola and cruise ship traffic, water is reportedly running cleaner in the canals of Venice and various Italian ports on the Mediterranean, revealing a vibrant, but previously hidden, marine ecosystem.

As the pandemic spreads in other countries, and economic activity grinds to a halt, similar environmental impacts will likely be observed.

So at a time when humanity is experiencing our gravest crisis in living memory, the health of our planetary ecosystem, which sustains many millions of plant and animal species besides ourselves, seems to be improving.

What does that say about how out of step we have become with our home planet of Earth?

A MESSAGE TO OUR READERS The Coronavirus pandemic is a moment of reckoning for our community. We’re all hurting. It’s no different at Prairie Dog, where COVID-19 has wiped out advertisements for events, businesses and restaurants as Regina and Saskatchewan hunker down in quarantine. As an ad-supported newspaper already struggling in a destabilized media landscape, this is devastating. We’re hoping you, our loyal readers, can help fill in the gap so we can not only continue to exist but even expand our coverage, both in print and online. Please consider donating, either one-time or—even better!—on a monthly basis.

We believe Prairie Dog’s unique voice is needed, now more than ever. For 27 years Prairie Dog has been a critical part of Regina’s social, cultural and democratic infrastructure. Don’t let us fade away. Once Prairie Dog is gone, it’s never coming back.