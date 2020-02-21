RAW FEED: The Call of the Wild

A peek inside the mind of a film critic in real time. Warning: It’s disturbing
- 2oth Century… Pictures. End of an era.
- Maybe the trailers are misleading, maybe the CGI dog is better in the movie…
- No, that’s a CGI dog. The eyes are a dead giveaway. Too much white. Where are The Lion King people when you need them.
- Granted, kids are more forgiving.
- Wonderful. Bradley Whitford is in this (he’s never to be seen again after two scenes).
- Jack London’s novel was raw and complex. This version feels soft. Has the dramatic subtlety of Legends of the Fall.
- I really don’t need the dog to emote AND Harrison Ford to tell me how the dog is getting in touch with his wild side.
- That said, Ford knows grizzled.
- So, John Thornton is in the Yukon mid-Gold Rush, but he’s not there for the money. Got it.
- Whoever thought of pairing Omar Sy with Cara Gee is genius.
- Gee is the most stylish postman in history. Love the glasses.
- “We don’t carry mail, we carry love.” I’m going to say this is not verbatim Jack London.
- Evil CGI husky about to be dethroned… in a PG kind of way.
- The power of London storytelling breaks through, but barely.
- Not quite clear why Buck’s spirit animal is a wolf if he is half St. Bernard, half Scotch Collie.
- Brits carry a gramophone, champagne and fashionable clothes to explore the Klondike. In case you haven’t figure it out they are clueless.
- Wonderful. Karen Gillan is in this (she’s never to be seen again after two scenes).
- Kudos to Dan Stevens for making a clueless dandy mildly menacing.
- The fact Buck is so noticeably CGI deprives the film of actual stakes.
- The movie avoids the most unsavory passages of the book, which is a disservice to the public. “The Call of the Wild” is a classic because of them. It’s often an introduction to young readers to the darkest corners of the human soul.
- Then again, the original ending wouldn’t fly in today’s climate.
- Janusz Kaminski shot this? This is Lost Souls level.
- Oh, Terry Notary (Planet of the Apes) plays Buck. Nobody better to play a dog. Except an actual dog. Or Andy Serkis. Two prairie dogs.
The Call of the Wild is now playing, everywhere.