Have You Seen This Dog?

There was supposed to be a new issue of Prairie Dog today. There is not.

As previously announced, Covid-19 has infected the ’Dog and it is not coming out to play today.

On the bright side, this means my car-having friends get a break from my annoying requests they drive me around dropping off papers. (Yes, that’s right, I have a paper route. I started helping with Prairie Dog deliveries a few years ago (spring 2017?) as a “temporary” cost-cutting measure. As tends to happen with harebrained austerity schemes, there’s been nothing “temporary” about my three-hour biweekly gig, though I have to say I like it and it’s actually kind of fun. I get to meet nice people and learn things. Anyway.)

On the down side, this means no new Prairie Dog for Regina readers. Yes, you’ll find things to read on our website (look for a new Gwynne Dyer column later today!), but this edition of the print paper is kaputsville.

It’s only the third time we’ve skipped an issue since going biweekly in 1999. The other two were scheduled holiday breaks though, so this is uncharted territory. Kind of a bummer.

But don’t despair! Prairie Dog will be back with a full print and web issue on April 9.

The calendar events pages might be a wee bit thin, though. Stupid plague.

