COVID-19: Global Infection Total Approaching Seven Million

On April 2, I did a post to mark the impending milestone of one million COVID-19 infections worldwide. Now, two months later, the global infection total is set to pass seven million.

If you click the first link, you’ll see that the top ten countries in terms of infections in early April were the United States, Italy, Spain, Germany, China, France, Iran, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Turkey.

As of today at 11 a.m. CST, the top ten consists of the United States, Brazil, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, India, Italy, Peru, Germany and Iran.

On April 2, Canada ranked #15 in the world for COVID-19 infections. Since then we’ve climbed as high at #13, but currently sit at #16 — although Pakistan will soon pass us. Other countries that have passed us in recent weeks include Turkey, Chile, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Judging by the daily infection totals all five countries are experiencing, some will likely soon crack the top ten. Although as lockdown fatigue sets in for people in heavily hit countries, and governments in those countries start to re-open their economies (sometimes cautiously, sometimes not), we could see a surge in infections in some top ten countries that would “enable” them to retain their global ranking.

