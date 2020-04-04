COVID-19: Canadian Snapshot

Last Saturday, Canada’s COVID-19 infection total stood at 4,757. Seven days later, that number has increased to 12,537. So far, 214 fatalities have been recorded.

Quebec remains the case leader with 6,101 infections, with Ontario in second spot with 3,255 infections. Ontario received some stark news yesterday, with the provincial government releasing projections that COVID-19 could lead to between 3,000 and 15,000 fatalities in the next 18 to 24 months.

British Columbia (1,174 cases) and Alberta (1,075 cases) both had relatively high totals compared to other provinces. Of course, those four provinces are the most heavily populated, and also have major international airports where Canadians flying home from the United States and other locations were being directed once the outbreak began to escalate.

As for Saskatchewan, our case total currently sits at 220. You can find a province-by-province breakdown at this Government of Canada website.

