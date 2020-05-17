Cathedral Village (Virtual) Arts Festival Opens Monday

I did a blog post a few weeks ago talking about how summer was shaping up to quite different from previous years. The long daylight hours, warm temperatures, blooming flowers, leafing trees, fresh fruits and vegetables and other seasonal pleasures will all be there for us to enjoy.

What won’t be available, though, is the wide range of festivals and other community events that are traditionally held in the late spring and summer but have had to be cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic.

While some festivals truly have been cancelled, others have retooled a bit and plan to offer online events for people to enjoy.

The Cathedral Village Arts Festival is one such festival. This year, it was supposed to run May 18-23. Sadly, that won’t be the case. But a virtual festival has been set up offering a mix of live concerts; art workshops; spoken word, theatre and dance performances; film screenings; a digital street fair and more.

The festival kicks off, as it usually does, on the holiday Monday (a.k.a. Victoria Day) and you can get more information here.

A MESSAGE TO OUR READERS The coronavirus pandemic is a moment of reckoning for our community. We’re all hurting. It’s no different at Prairie Dog, where COVID-19 has wiped out advertisements for events, businesses and restaurants as Regina and Saskatchewan hunker down in quarantine. As an ad-supported newspaper already struggling in a destabilized media landscape, this is devastating. We’re hoping you, our loyal readers, can help fill in the gap so Prairie Dog can not only continue to exist but even expand our coverage — both in print and online. Please consider donating, either one-time or, even better, on a monthly basis. We believe Prairie Dog's unique voice is needed, now more than ever. For 27 years, this newspaper has been a critical part of Regina’s social, cultural and democratic infrastructure. Don’t let us fade away. There’s only one Prairie Dog. If it’s destroyed, it’s never coming back.