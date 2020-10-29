31 Days Of Horror: Train To Busan

A father is trying to take his daughter to her mother’s. Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) is divorced amd spends more time at work than with his daughter.

kinopoisk.ru

Meanwhile a virus has broken out and is turning people into zombies. The zombie infection is spreading quickly through the city and people manage to avoid it at the train station by quickly boarding the train. Unbeknownst to everyone, an infected woman has boarded the train.

The woman turns into a zombie and quickly infects the passengers. Several of the cars are filled with the infected and the survivors have locked themselves in a safe car.

This South Korean horror movie is excellent and intense. Director Yeon Sang-ho made an animated prequel, Seoul Station. He also just made a sequel called Peninsula that came out this year.