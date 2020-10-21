31 Days Of Horror: The Signal

Mya (Anessa Ramsey) is having an affair with Ben (Justin Welborn). Ben gives Mya a mix cd that she listens to on her way home from Ben’s.

Unbeknownst to Mya, a signal is being transmitted over TV, radio and cellphones. The signal has infected everyone who hears it driving them crazy. Acting crazy, paranoid and extrremely violent. Mya’s husband Lewis (AJ Bowen) has heard the signal and has gone crazy. He threatens Mya and murders one of his friends as Mya flees and hides in another apartment.

This excellent low budget horror movie is told in three parts and each part is directed by one of three directors David Bruckner, Dan Bush and Jacob Gentry.