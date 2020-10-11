31 Days Of Horror: The Plague Of Zombies

A small town in England in 1800s is beset by a plague that devastating the residents of the town.

Local doctor Peter Tompson (Brook Williams) writes to his mentor Sir James Forbes (André Morell) for help. Forbes arrives with his daughter Sylvia (Diane Clare). Tompson and Forbes go to exhume some of the recently deceased to find out more about the disease only to find the coffins empty.

Soon zombies are discovered around an old mine near the estate of Squire Clive Hamilton (John Carson). The squire it turns out has spent time in Haiti.

This Hammer Horror from director John Gilling is a really good chiller.