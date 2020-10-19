31 Days Of Horror: The Grapes Of Death

A vineyard in France is spraying a new pesticide. One of the workers complains that its making him sick. His boss tells him it’s nothing and go back to work.

Elizabeth (Marie-Georges Pascal) is traveling by train to go live with her fiance. The vineyard worker gets on the train and has an oozing ulcer on his neck. He attacks Elizabeth who flees the train and runs to a near by town.

Elizabeth runs to a house for help but finds the residents disfigured and murderous. Soon the whole town has become zombies as Elizabeth tries to find help.

The villagers are infected from the pesticide in the wine that they drank at the wine festival.French director Jean Rollin did his take on the zombie genre with pretty good results.