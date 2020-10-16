31 Days Of Horror: The Girl With All The Gifts

A parasitic fungus has caused a virus outbreak. People infected become zombie like and are called hungries.

Children of infectef are born and they manage to maintain their intelligence while still craving flesh. The army has taken several of these children are experimenting on them.

Helen Justineau (Gemma Arterton) is tasked with teaching the children. One of the brightest is Melanie (Sennia Nanua). Scientist Caroline Caldwell (Glenn Close) wants to dissect Melanie hoping that the find a cure in her.

The hungries attack the compound and Melanie escapes with Helen and Caldwell along with some other soldiers. They travel to London.

Based on a book by Mike Carey who wrote the screenplay simultaneously as he wrote the book, this is an excellent movie