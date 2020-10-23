31 Days Of Horror: Stake Land

Vampired have overrun the world and the remaining humans live in fear and in small towns away from the big cities.

Martin (Connor Paolo) has had his family killed and teams up with a vampire hunter named Mister (Nick Damici). They are heading for a northern community that is supposed to be a safe haven.

Along the way they kill as many vampires as they can find. They also pick up random strangers that are looking for a safe place.

They also run afoul of group called The Brotherhood. Lead by Jebedia Loven (Michael Cerveris), The Brotherhood thinks that the vampires are sent by God are forcing people to join them or get sacrificed to the vampires.

This low budget horror movie is really good and spooky. The post apocalyptic look of the world kind of reminds me of The Road but with vampires.