31 Days Of Horror: Pontypool

Shock rock dj Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie) runs into a strange woman who keeps chanting the word blood on his way into work.

Once at work news breaks that a riot has broken out and several people are dead. While covering it they lose contact with the reporter on the scene.

They receive a transmission in French informing them to remain indoors, not to use terms of endearment, rhetorical discourse, or the English language and not to translate the message.

They find out that the town is under quarantine. It seems that there is a virus in the English language that infects people and makes them spread it through language. They also get violent and start biting/eating each other.

Soon a group of infected people are attacking the radio station.

Based on the novel Pontypool Changes Everything by Tony Burgess this excellent intense horror film does a different spin on the zombie/virus infection genre.