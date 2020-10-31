31 Days Of Horror: Night Of The Living Dead

“They’re coming to get you Barbara!”

Barbara (Judith O’Dea) amd her brother Johnny (Russell Streiner) are in a cemetery in the country when they are attacked by a strange man. Johnny is killed and Barbara runs to a farm house.

Barbara finds no one in the house but a dead woman. Ben (Duane Jones) arrives and barricades the house from the swarming group of undead outside.

They soon discover more people hiding in the house. Harry (Karl Hardman) and his wife Helen (Marilyn Eastman) and their injured daughter were attacked too and fled to the house. There is also Tom (Keith Wayne) and Judy (Judith Ridley).

Harry thinks they should all hide in the cellar. Ben thinks that they need to make a break for it.

George A. Romero created a masterpiece of horror with this film that changed modern horror movies and the way zombies are portrayed in films.