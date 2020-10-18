31 Days Of Horror: Ginger Snaps

Teenage sisters Ginger (Katherine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins) are obessessed with death. They live in a surban neighbourhood where something has been killing people’s pets.

One night Ginger and Brigitte are out and Ginger has her first period. The blood attracts the creature who has been attacking the neighbourhood which is a werewolf.

The werewolf attacks Ginger but she survives and flees with Brigitte. The werewolf is killed by a passing van. Ginger starts undergoing changes. She starts growing a tail, hair, fangs and claw-like finger nails.

Ginger has sex with a boy from her class and passes on the werewolf disease. He starts going through the same changes.

Brigitte searches for a cure for her sister as the full moon looms on the horizon.

This Canadian horror does a different take on the werewolf lore. Silver has no effect. In fact anything can kill a werewolf. And it can be transmitted by a bite or sexually transmitted.