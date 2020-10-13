31 Days Of Horror: Daybreakers

A vampire bat causes a plague in 2009 that results in turning most of the Earth’s population into vampires.

In 2019 the world’s supply of blood has almost run dry as humans have been harvested to the point of extinction. Edward Dalton (Ethan Hawke) has been working on a blood substitute for his boss Charles Bromley (Sam Neill). Vampires who don’t eat slowly become wild vampires called subsiders that then need to be executed.

Edward stumbles across some humans and helps them escape from getting captured. Human Audrey Bennett (Claudia Karvan) leads Edward to Elvis (William Dafoe), a vampire who managed to turn himself human by accident. Edward tries to figure out the cure.

This is pretty entertaining movie. The whole vampires have taken over the world and all the new technologies to help them live their lives, underground tunnels, sun proof cars, etc is pretty neat.