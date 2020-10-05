31 Days Of Horror: Dawn Of The Dead

Remakes are seldom as good as the original. But that said there are several films that are better or at least as good.

Zack Snyder’s remake isn’t as good as the George Romero’s original. But it’s a good film, probably Snyder’s best. I think a hit of has to do with the fact that it’s not a comic book movie and the fact that James Gunn wrote the screenplay.

Sarah Polley is a nurse who goes home after a long shift. Her and her husband are awoken but a neighbour’s daughter. The girl isn’t acting normally and attacks Polley’s husband biting his neck. The husband dies and comes back as a zombie. Polley flees. The city erupts in chaos.

She eventually runs into a police officer (Ving Rhames) and they run into another group of survivors. They take refuge in a shopping mall.

Soon more survivors show up looking for refuge. Outside the hoard of zombies grows bigger and bigger.