31 Days Of Horror: Cargo

Andy (Martin Freeman) and his wife Kay (Susie Porter) along with baby daughter Rosie are searching for supplies while a pandemic is ravaging Australia.

The virus turns people rabid in 48 hours. Kay has been bitten and bites Andy. Meanwhile an Aboriginal young girl named Thoomi (Simone Landers) is trying to protect her father who has been infected.

Andy travels with his daughter trying to find someone and someplace safe for her.

Along the way he runs into Thoomi when they both get captured by Vic (Anthony Hayes). They escape with Rosie.

This Australian film was directed Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke who based the film om their short film of the same name.