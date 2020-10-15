31 Days Of Horror: Cabin Fever

Out in the woods, a homeless man finds that his dog has caught a terrible skin disease and he contracts it.

A group of college students, Paul (Rider Strong), Karen (Jordan Ladd), Bert (James DeBello), Marcy (Cerina Vincent) and Jeff (Joey Kern) all decide to spend the springbreak in a cabin in the woods.

They run into the infected homeless man and accidentally kill him. Soon after the group discovers that some of them are infected.

They start fighting amongst themselves and Jeff tries to make a run for it while Bert and Karen are infected and isolated. Things get nastier when some locals find out.

This was director Eli Roth’s first film and it’s fun, nasty and very gory horror movie.