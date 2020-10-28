31 Days Of Horror: 28 Days Later

Animal rights activists free rage virus infected monkeys who quickly infect the people of London.

28 days later. London is a ghost town and Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up in an abandoned hospital after being in a coma from an accident before the pandemic occured. Jim wanders the streets of London trying to figure out what has happened.

People infected with the rage virus become blood dripping fast running rage filled zombies.

Jim runs into some infected hut is saved by Selena (Naomie Harris). The two of them find two other survivors Frank (Brendan Gleeson) and his daughter Hannah (Megan Burns). They heard that there is a safe haven outside the city. They all travel there fighting their way through the infected.

Director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland created a new spin on the zombie genre and the gritty cinematography works well creating an intense and horrifying movie.