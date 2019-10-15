31 Days Of Family Horror Fun: The Witch

In 1630 a family, William (Ralph Ineson) and Katherine (Kate Dickie), daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), son Caleb (Harvey Scrimshaw) and fraternal twins Mercy (Ellie Grainger) and Jonas (Lucas Dawson) leaves a Puritan Plymouth Colony over a supposed religious dispute. William moves the family to the edge of the woods and build a farm there.

Katherine has a newborn baby named Samuel. One day while Thomasin is playing with Samuel, he disappears. It’s believed that a witch has taken the baby. Katherine falls into despair. Caleb and William go hunting where William tells Caleb he has sold Katherine’s silver cup for hunting supplies. Katherine questions Thomasin about the missing cup believing that she took it and is responsible for Samuel’s disappearance. Katherine discusses with William about sending Thomasin away.



Thomasin and Caleb go hunting and Thomasin falls off her horse and gets knocked unconcious while Caleb chases after a rabbit with the family dog. Caleb finds the dog dead and then sees a witch in the woods. William finds Thomasin and brings her home. Later Caleb shows up naked and sick.

He eventually succumbs to whatever he has caught and the twins accuse Thomasin of being a witch. She in turn accuses the twins of conversing with the family goat. William locks the three of them in the barn.

Director Robert Eggers has crafted a tense slow building thriller that is an excellent horror movie. .