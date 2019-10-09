31 Days Of Family Horror Fun: The Others

It’s 1945 and Grace Stewart (Nicole Kidman) has just hired three new servants for her house out in the country. Grace lives there with her two children Anne and Nicholas (Alakina Mann, James Bentley). The children have a rare disease which makes them extremely sensitive to light. The new servants, Mrs. Bertha Mills (Fionnula Flanagan), gardener Edmund Tuttle (Eric Sykes), and a mute girl named Lydia (Elaine Cassidy) claim to have worked at the house years earlier. Grace shows them the ground rules.

Grace’s husband is away for the war and Grace is starting to fear that there may be “others” in the house with them.



Anne claims to have seen the others. She says there is a boy named Victor, a man, a woman and an old woman. Grace has the house searched but finds nothing but an old book of the dead. A photo album of deceased people.

A couple more events happen and Grace is convinced that the house is haunted. Meanwhile the new servants seem to know more than they are letting on.

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar this is an excellent and creepy movie. The film recalls The Innocent but with its own twist on the tale.