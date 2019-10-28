31 Days Of Family Horror Fun: The Babadook

If it’s in a word. Or it’s in a look. You can’t get rid of … The Babadook

Amelia Vanek (Essie Davis) has been raising her son Sam (Noah Wiseman) by herself after her husband was killed in a car accident before their son was born. Sam has been acting out lately and he has been making weapons to fight a monster.

Sam takes one of his weapons to school and Amelia is called in. The teachers believe that Sam has serious mental problems. Later Sam gets Amelia to read him a bedtime popup book called Mr. Babadook. The book is terrifying and Amelia wonders where Sam got it. Sam tells her on the bookshelf.



Strange things start happening around the house and Sam is convinced more than ever that the Babadook is real and coming for him. Amelia tries to reassure him but she starts to think that there might be something wrong with Sam.

At a birthday party Sam pushes his cousin out of treehouse and breaks her nose. Amelia takes Sam home but he has a seizure. Amelia destroys the book but it comes back. She tries to burn it but instead she finds pages that informs her that if she keeps denying the existence of the Babadook that it will posses her and make her kill. Amelia starts acting strange around Sam. Then things get worse.

Written and directed by Jennifer Kent this excellent horror movie is just so creepy and intense. Kent based on the movie on her on short film Monster.