31 Days Of Family Horror Fun: The Amityville Horror

James Brolin and Margot Kidder star as George and Kathy Lutz. They have just bought a new home for their family to move into. Kathy has three children from a previous marriage. Greg, Matt, and Amy (K. C. Martel, Meeno Peluce and Natasha Ryan). It’s nice old house in the town of Amityville. There is only one problem.

A year earlier the previous owner of the house, Ronald DeFeo Jr., murdered his entire family one evening. The Lutz’s decide to have the house blessed while they are moving in. Father Delaney (Rod Steiger) finds a room with a large number of flies in it and hears a voice tell him “Get out!”.



Soon the family start to experience strange things happening in the house. Amy has a new imaginary friend who happens to be a pig like demon creature. George starts acting more violent and finds himself getting up every night at 3:15 – which is when the murders took place.

Father Delaney tries to warn the family after failing to do so earlier and finds himself in a car accident. The family finds out the house was built on an ancient burial ground. Things keep getting worse until one fatal night.

The Amityville Horror was based on a novel of the same name that was also supposed to based on a true story. The facts have been disputed for years. Whether its true or not this is a fun spooky haunted house movie. Several sequels and a remake followed. In fact counting the remakes there are almost 20 sequels/remakes. Talk about milking an idea. Still the original is still the best.