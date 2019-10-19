31 Days Of Family Horror Fun: Spider Baby Or, The Maddest Story Ever Told

There are some messed up families and then there is the Merrye family. The Merrye family have a strange genetic condition. It causes the members of the family to regress as they get older. They regress mentally and socially. They are grown up but they act like children. Homicidal children.

Bruno (Lon Chaney Jr.) is the family chauffeur and protector. For years he alone has get the family safe. The family live in a rural mansion. The only members left at the estate are Ralph (Sid Haig), Virginia (Jill Banner), and Elizabeth (Beverly Washburn).



Ralph doesn’t talk and he just travels up and down the dumb waiter. Viriginia is fascinated with spiders and likes to play with her victims. Bruno has to cover up when Virginia murders a delivery man. To make matters worse, two distant cousins Emily (Carol Ohmart) and her brother Peter (Quinn K. Redeker) have come with their lawyer Schlocker (Karl Schanzer), and his assistant Ann Morris (Mary Mitchel) to take possession of the property.

Bruno tries to send them away but to no avail. Then they get to really meet the family. When Bruno steps out, things start to get out of hand. Directed by Jack Hill, this is a messed up but fun low budget horror comedy. The film opened in limited release and has gone by several different names, The Liver Eaters, Attack of the Liver Eaters, Cannibal Orgy, and The Maddest Story Ever Told. Whatever its called its still fun to watch.