31 Days Of Family Horror Fun: Seed Of Chucky

There are several long running horror movie franchises. Halloween, Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and of course Child’s Play. But where Child’s Play as franchise takes a turn the other horror franchises didn’t is by the fourth and fifth movies, Don Mancini, the series long running writer decided to that Chucky needed a family.

The fourth movie Bride of Chucky introduced a girlfriend for Chucky called Tiffany, played by Jennifer Tilly. Tiffany brings Chucky back to life, still stuck in the doll body and Chucky in turn kills Tiffany and puts her in a doll’s body too. The two then go on a cross country kill spree. Along the way there was some doll sex and the end saw the birth of their offspring.



Seed of Chucky was the fifth movie in the franchise and continued where the last movie left off. Don Mancini moved from writer to writer/director with this movie. Chucky’s kid is a poor freak who works as a ventriloquist’s dummy in England with no clue to its origin. The kid sees that actress Jennifer Tilly (playing herself) is starring in a movie called Chucky Goes Psycho and realizes that Chucky and Tiffany are its parents.

The kid travels to Hollywood where he finds the prop dolls of Chucky and Tiffany and brings them to life using the magic amulet thingy from the last movie. The amulet was never needed in the first three movies so I’m not sure why Don Mancini felt the need to add the amulet later in the film series.

they

Chucky and Tiffany are shocked to find out that they are parents. Not sure what sex their kid is Chucky names it Glen. Chucky also promises to stop killing which is a promise he quickly breaks. They come up with a plan in impregnate Jennifer Tilly with Chucky’s sperm so they can have more kids and Tiffany wants to posses Tilly’s body. Soon more murderous antics ensue.

By this time in the franchise, Don Mancini had turn the series into more of a comedy than a horror movie. He would go on to make two more Chucky movies and is currently working on a Chucky TV series.