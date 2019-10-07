31 Days Of Family Horror Fun: Pet Sematary

The Creed family have just moved from Chicago to the sleepy little town of Ludlow, Maine. Louis Creed (Dale Midkiff) has taken a job as a doctor at the University of Maine. He has moved to Ludlow with his wife Rachel (Denise Crosby) and their two young children Ellie (Blaze Berdahl) and Gage (Miko Hughes).

Louis meets his neighbour Jud Crandall (Fred Gwynne) who shows the family a creepy pet cemetery (where the kids have misspelled it sematary) that is behind their houses in the woods. Rachel is not impressed with the trip to the cemetery worried that Ellie might be traumatized by it. Jud also warns the family about the highway that their houses are on and the speeding trucks that frequent it.



On Louis’ first day of work one of the students is killed in an accident on the highway and warns Louis by name not to go to the pet cemetery. Later that night the student visits Louis in the night and again warns him about the pet cemetery and how the ground beneath is sour. Louis dismisses the visit as a dream.

On Thanksgiving while the family is away, Ellie’s cat Church is hit and killed by a car. Jud takes Louis with Church to the real cemetery, a cemetery beyond the pet cemetery and they bury Church the. Jud tells Louis how the ground was once a Miꞌkmaq Tribe burial ground and the area has strange properties. It can bring the dead back to life. Church comes back but he has changed. He’s become a vicious zombie cat.

A while later Gage is killed by a speeding truck on the highway. Louis decides to do the unthinkable. He buries his young son in the pet cemetery. Based on Stephen King’s novel the movie is pretty creepy and intense. A pretty bad sequel was made a few years after and a remake was released this year which abandoned and changed several things from the book. I think this film still holds up pretty good.