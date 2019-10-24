31 Days Of Family Horror Fun: Hereditary

Annie Graham (Toni Collette), her husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne) and their children Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro) attend the funeral of Annie’s mother Ellen. Annie had a very difficult relationship with her mother and is having a hard time dealing with her death.

Annie is a miniature model artist and decides to go to a grief support group to help her deal with her mother’s death. Charlie is a strange 13 year old and was close to her grandmother. Steve receives word that Ellen’s grave has been desecrated.



Peter wants to go to a party and lies that its a school event. Annie makes him take Charlie with him. Peter leaves Charlie alone at the party and Charlie eats some cake with peanuts (she’s allergic) and goes into anaphylactic shock. Peter races Charlie to the hospital.

I don’t want to spoil what happens next but bad things happen. Very bad things. The family starts feel the strain. Then more things happen.

This is an excellent movie. It’s horrifying and the tension just keeps building. This was writer/director Ari Aster’s first feature film and he would follow it up with the excellent Midsommar.