31 Days Of Family Horror Fun: Get Out

There’s something scary about meeting your girlfriend’s parents for the first time.

For Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), an aspiring black photographer is going upstate for the weekend to meet his white girlfriend’s Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) parents.

Rose’s parents live in a large estate, her father Dean Armitage (Bradley Whitford) is a neurosurgeon and her mother Missy (Catherine Keener) is a hypnotherapist. Rose’s brother Jeremy (Caleb Landry Jones) is also at the house.



Chris feels uncomfortable meeting Rose’s parents. He also notices that the servants are black…and acting strange. Rose convinces Chris to try some hypnotherapy with her mom Missy to try and get Chris to stop smoking. Chris recalls the guilt he feels over his mom’s death when he was a child. He doesn’t want to have anymore therapy.

The next day there is an annual gathering at the Armitage’s estate. Tons of wealthy white people are looking Chris over and asking strange questions. Chris notices another black man at the party but he acts strangely too. When Chris tries and take a photo of the man the flashes freaks the man out who starts yelling at Chris to get out.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele this is an excellent horror movie. Peele won a Best Original Screenplay for the movie.