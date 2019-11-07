BEST OF REGINA 2019 RESULTS!

What Just Happened Ghost peppers sprinkled liberally on the first draft of history | by Stephen Whitworth

Politics Meet The Minority Why Canada’s new Parliament might not be as progressive as advertised | by Gregory Beatty

World Winners and Losers The Syrian civil war is over and Russia came out on top | by Gwynne Dyer

Science Matters See You In Court Canadian youth shouldn’t have to sue their government to save their future | by David Suzuki

IndigNation Lest We Forget | by Bev Cardinal

Rider Fan Forum Six Teams, Five Games, One Trophy The CFL playoffs are here and so is our panel to offer their predictions | by Gregory Beatty

Film Review Parasite Class struggle pervades Bong Joon-ho’s genre-warping satire | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Review Assholes: A Theory Unchecked narcissism has the power to break society. Who knew? | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Film Review Ford v Ferrari The most treacherous race is run off the track | by Jorge Ignacio Castillo

Television Man Episode 13: It Is I Who Watches | by Aidan Morgan

My Music with Amanie Illfated

Read the print version.